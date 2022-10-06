Redburn slashes price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] – find out why.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] closed the trading session at $5.82 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.36, while the highest price level was $5.91. The company report on September 28, 2022 that The SUV for the electric age – Polestar 3 premieres on 12 October.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) will premiere its first SUV, Polestar 3, at a launch event on 12 October 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Polestar 3 is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape and excellent driving dynamics. Built on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars, it features the latest in high-tech components – like centralised core computing from NVIDIA and a long list of advanced safety systems from Volvo Cars and leading industry suppliers including Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.26 percent and weekly performance of 5.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 3319893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Redburn have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 97.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.88 and a Gross Margin at -13.78. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,644.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $135 million, or 5.20% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.85% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,395,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.76 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $18.56 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 14,571,269 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,974,871 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,302,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,243,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,735,875 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,781,990 shares during the same period.