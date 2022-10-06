Realty Income Corporation [O] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $75

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Realty Income Prices $750 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $750 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due October 13, 2032 (the “Notes”). The public offering price for the Notes was 99.879% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.641%.

In conjunction with the pricing of this offering, the Company executed a $600 million U.S. Dollar-to-Euro 10-year cross currency swap, resulting in an anticipated receipt of approximately €612 million in proceeds and an effective fixed-rate, Euro-denominated semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 4.70%. Additionally, the Company has terminated forward starting interest rate swaps totaling $500 million in notional value previously entered into, recognizing a cash settlement gain of approximately $72 million. Giving effect to these contemporaneous transactions, the Company expects to recognize an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 3.93% on the overall transaction, including the recognition of the cash settlement gain noted above.

Over the last 12 months, O stock dropped by -7.22%. The one-year Realty Income Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.26. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.60 billion, with 617.58 million shares outstanding and 616.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 3354661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $76.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 86.36.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.07, while it was recorded at 59.03 for the last single week of trading, and 68.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,561 million, or 81.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,825,456, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,279,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 46,013,286 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 15,174,371 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 435,468,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,655,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,836,799 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,005 shares during the same period.