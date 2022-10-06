Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Is Currently 2.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] gained 2.55% or 0.04 points to close at $1.61 with a heavy trading volume of 5777922 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Paysafe expands into Kansas online sports-betting market.

Paysafe’s online payments and affiliate marketing solutions now optimizing player conversions for multiple sportsbooks in new market.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its entry into the new Kansas online sports-betting market. The move sees Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players’ credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments, while its marketing technology and services provider Income Access is powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.

It opened the trading session at $1.51, the shares rose to $1.72 and dropped to $1.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSFE points out that the company has recorded -49.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, PSFE reached to a volume of 5777922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.25 to $2, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for PSFE stock

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8214, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6934 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $565 million, or 65.50% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 130,976,349, which is approximately 5.86% of the company’s market cap and around 24.87% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.21 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $80.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 40,588,705 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,512,993 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 290,977,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,079,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,901,441 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 7,410,337 shares during the same period.