Needham lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] jumped around 1.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $151.89 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Analog Devices Announces Results of Early Tender in Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Maxim Notes, Receipt of Requisite Consents and Extension of Early Tender Premium to Expiration Date.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (“ADI” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (“Maxim”) has received the requisite number of consents to adopt certain proposed amendments (the “Amendments”) to the indenture governing Maxim’s outstanding 3.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Maxim Notes”). The results are based on early tenders in the (i) offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding Maxim Notes for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “ADI Notes”) and cash and (ii) the related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to adopt the Amendments to the indenture governing the Maxim Notes, commenced by ADI on September 8, 2022.

The Amendments will become operative only upon the settlement of the Exchange Offer, which is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date (as defined below).

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now -13.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $152.96 and lowest of $148.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.95, which means current price is +9.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3049681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $195.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $220 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $204 to $208, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 194 to 196.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.99, while it was recorded at 145.84 for the last single week of trading, and 159.67 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 16.63%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $67,504 million, or 88.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,739,493, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,189,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.71 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -7.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

636 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 27,166,914 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 29,182,643 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 388,075,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,424,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,304,883 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,435,774 shares during the same period.