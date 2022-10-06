McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Revenue clocked in at $23.59 billion, down -10.81% YTD: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $240.41 during the day while it closed the day at $239.09. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Kareem Daniel Elected to McDonald’s Board of Directors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Kareem Daniel as an independent Director of the Board, effective October 1, 2022.

McDonald’s Corporation stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCD stock has declined by -5.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.79% and lost -10.81% year-on date.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $178.69 billion, with 737.50 million shares outstanding and 734.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 2876660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $281.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $273 to $276, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MCD stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 292 to 305.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 90.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MCD stock trade performance evaluation

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 255.29, while it was recorded at 235.61 for the last single week of trading, and 250.91 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.17%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120,435 million, or 69.80% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,236,469, which is approximately 0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.93 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.21 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,301 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 22,012,622 shares. Additionally, 1,153 investors decreased positions by around 22,338,539 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 459,372,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,723,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,645 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 723,811 shares during the same period.