Market cap of Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] reaches 53.57M – now what?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SJ] loss -36.99% or -0.81 points to close at $1.38 with a heavy trading volume of 6115282 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Scienjoy Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Revenues up 28.8% Year Over Year.

Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income up 35.6% Year Over Year.

It opened the trading session at $2.15, the shares rose to $2.21 and dropped to $1.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJ points out that the company has recorded -70.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.83% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 624.63K shares, SJ reached to a volume of 6115282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scienjoy Holding Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for SJ stock

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.30. With this latest performance, SJ shares dropped by -59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.07.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 86.78% of the total institutional ownership; SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC, holding 20,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in SJ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in SJ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:SJ] by around 116,917 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 117,133 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 95,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,765 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,132 shares during the same period.