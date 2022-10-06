Market cap of Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] reaches 289.58M – now what?

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [NASDAQ: KITT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 96.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.32%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Announces Additional Contract Award with U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for an Autonomous Amphibious Robot.

Defense Innovation Unit x Nauticus Robotics.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of autonomous ocean robots and associated services, announced today that it has been awarded a second multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) for the development of an amphibious unmanned system also utilizing the Company’s autonomous command and control software platform, ToolKITT. This development follows Nauticus’ previous DIU award announcement on February 15, 2022, where ToolKITT is being utilized aboard the U.S. Navy’s Defender Mission Specialist remotely operated vehicle systems to advance the subsea vehicle with more autonomous behaviors. DIU is a Department of Defense organization that contracts with commercial companies to solve national security problems.

The market cap for the stock reached $289.58 million, with 21.56 million shares outstanding and 12.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 216.42K shares, KITT stock reached a trading volume of 47680709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nauticus Robotics Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KITT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.32. With this latest performance, KITT shares dropped by -33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nauticus Robotics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68.

Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 33.10% of KITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KITT stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,676,945, which is approximately 36.676% of the company’s market cap and around 31.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,470,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 million in KITT stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.29 million in KITT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nauticus Robotics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Nauticus Robotics Inc. [NASDAQ:KITT] by around 1,386,541 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,367,716 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 12,773,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,527,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KITT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,869 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 276,472 shares during the same period.