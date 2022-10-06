Market cap of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] reaches 11.91B – now what?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.99%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, LW stock rose by 31.55%. The one-year Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.32. The average equity rating for LW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.91 billion, with 144.60 million shares outstanding and 137.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LW stock reached a trading volume of 5415690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $85.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 45.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.65, while it was recorded at 78.62 for the last single week of trading, and 68.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

LW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 26.05%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,663 million, or 91.00% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,249,429, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 9,520,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.09 million in LW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $743.19 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 2.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 15,196,999 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 12,118,867 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 102,483,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,799,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,679 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,027,490 shares during the same period.