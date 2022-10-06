Market cap of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] reaches 74.71B – now what?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on October 4, 2022 that EOG Resources Announces Bill Thomas’ Retirement and Ezra Yacob as Next Chairman of the Board.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that William R. “Bill” Thomas has elected to retire from the board of directors and that Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Board, effective today, October 4, 2022.

“On behalf of EOG employees and the Board, I would like to thank Bill for his continued service to the company as a board member this past year,” said Chairman and CEO, Ezra Y. Yacob. “Bill has made countless contributions to EOG throughout his distinguished career lasting more than 40 years with the company. He is an exceptional serving-leader and EOG’s best champion of our unique culture. The EOG family offers him and his wife Jane our best wishes as he continues his retirement.”.

A sum of 3966425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.64M shares. EOG Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $127.37 and dropped to a low of $123.14 until finishing in the latest session at $126.08.

The one-year EOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.29. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $148.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $119 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $156, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.16, while it was recorded at 119.18 for the last single week of trading, and 114.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 10.81%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,243 million, or 89.60% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,987,493, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,691,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.47 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 669 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 37,579,814 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 33,620,549 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 446,272,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,473,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,041,552 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,265 shares during the same period.