Market Analysts see ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] closed the trading session at $46.72 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.92, while the highest price level was $46.96. The company report on October 4, 2022 that ZoomInfo Grows Global Business Contacts to More Than 235 Million.

Expanded Ethically Sourced Data Helps Companies Reach New Customers Across the Globe.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that its global contact database has grown to more than 235 million business-to-business (B2B) professional profiles, including more than 145 million contacts in markets outside of the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.23 percent and weekly performance of 10.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 3246939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $64.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 82 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 62.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.58, while it was recorded at 43.94 for the last single week of trading, and 47.49 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 35.67%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,275 million, or 94.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 41,671,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.3 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

232 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 58,603,133 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 29,861,473 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 281,282,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,747,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,109,177 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 8,153,409 shares during the same period.