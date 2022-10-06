Market Analysts see Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gaining to $290. Time to buy?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] gained 3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $251.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Scott Sheffield, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7, at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. Following the live event, access to an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company represents 242.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.94 billion with the latest information. PXD stock price has been found in the range of $240.38 to $253.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 3021386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $283.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on PXD stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PXD shares from 272 to 244.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 9.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PXD stock

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.75. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.16, while it was recorded at 231.81 for the last single week of trading, and 233.58 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 21.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $54,740 million, or 93.30% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,118,985, which is approximately -7.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,772,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.72 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.44 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 12.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 17,965,505 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 19,498,015 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 180,468,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,932,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,472,596 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,936 shares during the same period.