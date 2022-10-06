Market Analysts see Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a low on 10/05/22, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $178.38. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Caterpillar Expands Construction Industries Portfolio with Four Battery Electric Machines.

To support customers during the energy transition to a lower-carbon future, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) will display four electric machine prototypes, including battery prototypes, at bauma 2022 Oct. 24-30 in Munich, Germany.

Caterpillar is focused on delivering purpose-built solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals by geography, by jobsite and specific customer need. One of many solutions, the battery electric machine prototypes include the 301.9 mini excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheel loader and 906 compact wheel loader. The machines are powered by Caterpillar battery prototypes and include an onboard AC charger. The company also plans to offer an offboard DC fast charging option.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3066508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $95.21 billion, with 531.00 million shares outstanding and 521.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3066508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $206.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $260, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CAT stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 235 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.29, while it was recorded at 171.84 for the last single week of trading, and 200.62 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 11.82%.

There are presently around $65,793 million, or 71.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,577,185, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.55 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

951 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 17,991,131 shares. Additionally, 971 investors decreased positions by around 16,976,571 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 333,866,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,834,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,979,965 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,603 shares during the same period.