Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] Revenue clocked in at $920.30 million, down -48.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] price plunged by -12.85 percent to reach at -$3.19. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Maravai LifeSciences Announces CEO Leadership Transition.

William “Trey” Martin, III appointed to succeed Carl Hull as Chief Executive Officer.

Hull to Serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A sum of 7202658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $23.00 and dropped to a low of $19.81 until finishing in the latest session at $21.59.

The one-year MRVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.53. The average equity rating for MRVI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $34.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

MRVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, MRVI shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 30.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.18 and a Gross Margin at +81.67. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 90.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.42.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,832 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 21,681,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 19,114,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.79 million in MRVI stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $274.07 million in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly 41.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 15,572,304 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 12,055,496 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 103,508,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,136,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,357,746 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,947,277 shares during the same period.