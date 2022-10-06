Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $19.30 per share: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $19.30 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.77, while the highest price level was $19.44. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Management to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.70 percent and weekly performance of 3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 5186278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $26.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 61.57.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.18, while it was recorded at 18.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,374 million, or 97.70% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,451,331, which is approximately -0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,557,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $866.96 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 1.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 32,193,667 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 23,481,837 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 533,633,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,309,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,511,528 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,167,934 shares during the same period.