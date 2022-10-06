Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is -34.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $53.34 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.59, while the highest price level was $53.76. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls predicts the global top busiest shopping days for the 2022 holiday season.

Black Friday is expected to be among the busiest U.S. holiday shopping day in 2022.

Sensormatic Solutions predicted the top busiest holiday shopping days for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom/Ireland, and United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.40 percent and weekly performance of 4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 2856638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.62, while it was recorded at 51.42 for the last single week of trading, and 59.92 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 16.59%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,843 million, or 97.50% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 68,090,523, which is approximately 17.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,777,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.18 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 47,473,408 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 46,793,988 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 521,469,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,737,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,969,470 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 11,094,596 shares during the same period.