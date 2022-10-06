Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is 195.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] gained 5.75% on the last trading session, reaching $4.23 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING TO TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced that, due to the lack of a quorum, it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on September 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., central time. The Annual Meeting was adjourned until Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., central time.

No changes have been, or are expected to be, made to the record date or the proposals to be brought before the Annual Meeting, which proposals are presented in the previously distributed proxy statement. The Company has determined to adjourn the Annual Meeting in order to provide additional time to solicit proxies to secure a quorum and to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement.

Houston American Energy Corp. represents 9.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.37 million with the latest information. HUSA stock price has been found in the range of $4.00 to $4.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 6698457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.82. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.30 and a Current Ratio set at 42.30.

There are presently around $8 million, or 18.10% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 400,939, which is approximately 16990.324% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 366,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in HUSA stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.76 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 646.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 947,043 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 171,475 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 677,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,795,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,116 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,301 shares during the same period.