Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] is -37.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] gained 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $67.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2022 that New Data Reveal Molecular Drivers of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) May Remain Activated In Patients with Low Clinical Activity Score (CAS).

— Oral presentation at AAO 2022 suggests IGF-1 and its related pathways are extensively upregulated throughout all stages of TED –.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the presentation of new data defining molecular patterns in TED and further implicating the role of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in patients with low CAS. These data were presented during the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2022), Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 in Chicago.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company represents 230.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.65 billion with the latest information. HZNP stock price has been found in the range of $65.545 to $67.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 3224318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $105.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.33, while it was recorded at 64.41 for the last single week of trading, and 87.75 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $13,982 million, or 94.00% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,922,375, which is approximately 2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,598,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $978.83 million in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $812.22 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -20.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 20,817,504 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 18,104,867 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 169,603,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,526,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,753,939 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,429 shares during the same period.