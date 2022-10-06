Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Is Currently -0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.015 during the day while it closed the day at $20.88. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock has also gained 3.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has declined by -1.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.30% and gained 7.08% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $6.42 billion, with 309.20 million shares outstanding and 304.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2787068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.17, while it was recorded at 20.27 for the last single week of trading, and 20.76 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 27.51%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,120 million, or 98.50% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,561,603, which is approximately 2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,282,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.37 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $328.51 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 4.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 30,333,064 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 27,708,972 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 235,048,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,090,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,851,109 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,324,759 shares during the same period.