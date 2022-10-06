FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] moved up 41.23: Why It’s Important

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] gained 41.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time.

FOXO Technologies Inc. represents 33.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.39 million with the latest information. FOXO stock price has been found in the range of $1.12 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.24K shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 3563063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 448.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -84.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.24 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.6537, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 9.3733 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.11. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]

There are presently around $16 million, or 30.00% of FOXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,482,420, which is approximately 200.476% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,199,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in FOXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.5 million in FOXO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX:FOXO] by around 2,710,138 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,249,213 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,074,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,884,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,004 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,836,093 shares during the same period.