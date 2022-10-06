For Tapestry Inc. [TPR], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.86 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Tapestry’s Strategy to Increase Equity and Diversity at All Employee Levels.

The parent company of Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman seeks to expand diversity within its leadership teams and tackle gender and racial inequality in the workplace within its 2025 goals. BoF finds out more.

Increased awareness around discrimination and bias in fashion in recent years has revealed a critical need for sustained diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in businesses, from both a moral standpoint and to ensure an effective retention strategy – especially for the next generation of talent. Management consultancy Gallup found that Gen-Z and younger millennials today place support for a diverse and inclusive workplace as a top priority in what they look for in an employer.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now -21.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $32.065 and lowest of $30.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.05, which means current price is +20.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 2993991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.74, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $7,057 million, or 93.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,787,711, which is approximately -2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,717,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.91 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $466.83 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 23,202,941 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 33,281,103 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 165,019,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,503,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,892 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,878,491 shares during the same period.