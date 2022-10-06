For Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ: GLBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.91%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders, held earlier today in Glyfada, Greece. The following proposals were approved and adopted at the meeting:.

the election of Mr. Georgios “George Feidakis” as Class III director of the Company, to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and.

Over the last 12 months, GLBS stock dropped by -39.36%. The one-year Globus Maritime Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0. The average equity rating for GLBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.28 million, with 20.58 million shares outstanding and 17.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 205.46K shares, GLBS stock reached a trading volume of 3240266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Globus Maritime Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2012, representing the official price target for Globus Maritime Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on GLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Maritime Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

GLBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.91. With this latest performance, GLBS shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5895, while it was recorded at 1.3723 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9455 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globus Maritime Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +50.22. Globus Maritime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.99.

Globus Maritime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.30% of GLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBS stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 535,769, which is approximately -24.979% of the company’s market cap and around 14.66% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 359,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in GLBS stocks shares; and MURCHINSON LTD., currently with $0.23 million in GLBS stock with ownership of nearly -49.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globus Maritime Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ:GLBS] by around 418,377 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 540,878 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 369,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,329,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,250 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 75,467 shares during the same period.