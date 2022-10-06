Fluor Corporation [FLR] Revenue clocked in at $12.68 billion, up 14.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] gained 2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $28.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Fluor Awarded Two Contracts for the BASF Zhanjiang Verbund Site Project in China.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company was awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts by BASF for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China. The contract value to Fluor is more than $2 billion and was booked in the third quarter of 2022.

“Over the past 20 years, Fluor has executed a significant amount of work with BASF in China,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. “Fluor values this longstanding relationship and looks forward to continuing this trusted partnership.”.

Fluor Corporation represents 142.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.97 billion with the latest information. FLR stock price has been found in the range of $27.21 to $28.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 2837683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.16, while it was recorded at 26.53 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 21.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $3,775 million, or 97.90% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,912,830, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,230,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.76 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $385.9 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 2.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 13,238,634 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 8,977,914 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 110,335,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,551,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,913 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,699,023 shares during the same period.