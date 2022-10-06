Flex Ltd. [FLEX] is -0.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on September 27, 2022 that FLEX APPOINTS MARYROSE T. SYLVESTER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Maryrose T. Sylvester, a seasoned executive and strategic, growth-oriented leader, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 23, 2022. Ms. Sylvester has also been named as a member of the Company’s Compensation and People Committee.

Ms. Sylvester has significant experience transforming industrial businesses, and is passionate about technology, innovation and automation. She also has extensive expertise in delivering technology-enabled and energy-efficient sustainable solutions.

A sum of 3662355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $18.37 and dropped to a low of $17.75 until finishing in the latest session at $18.26.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.61.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.78, while it was recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.30%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,005 million, or 99.70% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,204,896, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 35,982,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.04 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $477.15 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 14.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 30,221,206 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 34,479,870 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 373,715,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,416,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,722,966 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,447,193 shares during the same period.