Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell -91.68% so far this year. What now?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, up 72.74%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, today released a letter to its shareholders with an update on its recently announced initial purchase orders from Hudson Pacific, along with the adoption of the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is now -91.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRKN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.48 and lowest of $0.1916 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.48, which means current price is +73.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 828.88K shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 50103128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has CRKN stock performed recently?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.57. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5325, while it was recorded at 0.2413 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4324 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.00% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 814,916, which is approximately -5.881% of the company’s market cap and around 65.79% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CRKN stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -1.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 53,571 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 156,759 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,194,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,404,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,803 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,270 shares during the same period.