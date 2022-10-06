CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] is -27.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] loss -1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $12.24 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2022 that CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program.

London, October 5, 2022.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under a first tranche of $50 million share buyback (the “Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions during the period September 26 – September 30, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows:.

CNH Industrial N.V. represents 1.35 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.57 billion with the latest information. CNHI stock price has been found in the range of $11.94 to $12.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 4445784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.30.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 11.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.12 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $6,520 million, or 50.84% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 96,534,929, which is approximately 4.568% of the company’s market cap and around 27.13% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 42,964,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.89 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $449.22 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -10.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 74,628,668 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 56,255,851 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 401,807,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,691,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,873,850 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,716,978 shares during the same period.