Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] traded at a high on 10/05/22, posting a 0.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.90. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2022. The company had 225,065,760 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2926593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $15.71 billion, with 225.40 million shares outstanding and 200.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2926593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $79.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BBY stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 125 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 176.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.12, while it was recorded at 65.48 for the last single week of trading, and 85.71 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 8.00%.