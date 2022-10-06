Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] Stock trading around $5.73 per share: What’s Next?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.92%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29 at 12:30 p.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

Over the last 12 months, AVDL stock dropped by -42.70%. The one-year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.52. The average equity rating for AVDL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $332.34 million, with 59.04 million shares outstanding and 35.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 720.13K shares, AVDL stock reached a trading volume of 8034352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDL shares is $11.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $15.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on AVDL stock.

AVDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, AVDL shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AVDL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.