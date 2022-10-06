Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] moved up 10.22: Why It’s Important

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.33, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on September 26, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted four new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 56,250 shares of the company’s common stock, and an aggregate of 26,000 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $1.13 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s first date of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.27 percent and weekly performance of 27.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 122.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 4059583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.97. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 33.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0709, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8814 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57 million, or 25.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,236,617, which is approximately 33.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 million in ARDX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.7 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 21.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 15,136,118 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 17,117,921 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,735,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,989,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,320,816 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,539,757 shares during the same period.