why First Horizon Corporation [FHN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.86

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.28 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on September 27, 2022 that First Horizon and Operation HOPE Announce the First HOPE Inside Location to Open in Louisiana.

First Horizon and Operation HOPE are pleased to announce the first ‘HOPE Inside’ location to open in Louisiana. The award-winning HOPE Inside program, which offers access to free financial coaching services, will be located within First Horizon’s Mid-City Canal Banking Center at 4011 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.

Operation HOPE is a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 by John Hope Bryant. The organization’s mission is to disrupt poverty for millions of low- and moderate-income families across the nation with a focus on financial dignity and inclusion. The organization equips young people and adults with financial tools and education to secure a better future. All programs and services are offered at no cost to the client.

First Horizon Corporation stock is now 42.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FHN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.51 and lowest of $23.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.24, which means current price is +41.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5166649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.00, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,266 million, or 83.10% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,077,591, which is approximately 0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,190,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $419.21 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 26.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 57,717,143 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 51,092,969 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 332,148,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,958,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,749,752 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 9,685,443 shares during the same period.