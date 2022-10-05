why Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.38

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] gained 16.86% or 0.89 points to close at $6.17 with a heavy trading volume of 8095914 shares. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Chimera Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend.

Board Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.23 Per Share of Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Chimera announced the declaration of its third quarter cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.44, the shares rose to $6.21 and dropped to $5.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIM points out that the company has recorded -48.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 8095914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14.

Trading performance analysis for CIM stock

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -23.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

There are presently around $715 million, or 51.70% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,258,550, which is approximately 0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,063,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.62 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $106.94 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,428,946 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,340,564 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 98,170,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,939,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,567 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,673,999 shares during the same period.