Wall Street Analyst Resumed International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $125.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2022 that IBM Redefines Hybrid Cloud Application and Data Storage Adding Red Hat Storage to IBM Offerings.

Newly expanded software-defined storage portfolio enables IBM to deliver a consistent experience from edge-to-core-to-cloud.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today it will add Red Hat storage products and Red Hat associate teams to the IBM Storage business unit, bringing consistent application and data storage across on-premises infrastructure and cloud.

International Business Machines Corporation represents 903.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.04 billion with the latest information. IBM stock price has been found in the range of $122.52 to $125.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4565272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $142.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $147 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $136 to $124, while UBS kept a Sell rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.39, while it was recorded at 122.04 for the last single week of trading, and 132.04 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $63,972 million, or 57.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,369,131, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,758,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.65 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,305 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 30,179,000 shares. Additionally, 858 investors decreased positions by around 22,580,661 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 456,976,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,735,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,424,745 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,401,205 shares during the same period.