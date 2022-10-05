Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Phillips 66 [PSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] traded at a high on 10/04/22, posting a 6.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.36. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Phillips 66 to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, to discuss the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5353977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips 66 stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $43.42 billion, with 483.09 million shares outstanding and 478.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 5353977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $111.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PSX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 104 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.14, while it was recorded at 83.54 for the last single week of trading, and 86.52 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $31,621 million, or 73.60% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,677,981, which is approximately 8.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,755,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.95 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 31,344,965 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 18,877,265 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 299,719,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,941,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,355 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,920,126 shares during the same period.