Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Stock trading around $5.43 per share: What’s Next?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 66.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 132.05%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that TOP Ships Announces a 412% Increase in Net Income for the Six Months Ended June 30.

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported:.

Over the last 12 months, TOPS stock dropped by -82.71%. The average equity rating for TOPS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.20 million, with 2.80 million shares outstanding and 2.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 514.44K shares, TOPS stock reached a trading volume of 16503519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79.

TOPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.05. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.71% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 91,648, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 9,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 119,597 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,487 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,244 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866 shares during the same period.