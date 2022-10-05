The AES Corporation [AES] Revenue clocked in at $11.74 billion, up 3.99% YTD: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] price surged by 7.26 percent to reach at $1.71. The company report on October 4, 2022 that AES Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to review its third quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-844-200-6205 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-929-526-1599. The Participant Access Code for this call is 298360. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

A sum of 7741078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.16M shares. The AES Corporation shares reached a high of $25.31 and dropped to a low of $23.91 until finishing in the latest session at $25.27.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.1. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,156 million, or 97.60% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,609,208, which is approximately 3.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 65,351,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.48 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 48,795,753 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 31,760,187 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 558,784,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,340,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,466,161 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,548,159 shares during the same period.