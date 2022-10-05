Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is 15.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] surged by $1.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.52 during the day while it closed the day at $32.96. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Reason for Inspiration: Teck Contributes $5M Towards BCIT INSPIRE Campaign.

Donation to support campus redevelopment and teaching and learning innovations.

BCIT and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced that Teck is contributing $5 million to the BCIT INSPIRE Campaign. The donation, which represents the second-largest total contribution to the campaign to date, will support campus redevelopment and new teaching and learning innovations as well as expand the use of antimicrobial copper across BCIT’s campuses.

Teck Resources Limited stock has also gained 12.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TECK stock has inclined by 19.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.49% and gained 15.45% year-on date.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $17.91 billion, with 536.40 million shares outstanding and 528.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4567145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $41 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TECK shares from 47 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.10, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 0.54%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,619 million, or 70.90% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,051,940, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,142,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.89 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $504.46 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 50,876,649 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 41,715,847 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 199,237,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,829,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,260,561 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,424,685 shares during the same period.