SMBC Nikko slashes price target on Agenus Inc. [AGEN] – find out why.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, up 5.74%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Agenus Initiates Botensilimab Phase 2 ACTIVATE Trials in Advanced MSS Colorectal Cancer and Advanced Melanoma.

Phase 2 ACTIVATE trials to advance globally in metastatic patients who have progressed on available therapies.

Botensilimab, alone and in combination with balstilimab (PD-1), has demonstrated robust clinical activity in nine treatment-resistant tumor types, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.

Agenus Inc. stock is now -31.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.23 and lowest of $2.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.86, which means current price is +76.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 10189441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 221.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $325 million, or 53.10% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,243,261, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 22,241,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.15 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.8 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 32,294,832 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 20,991,190 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 93,631,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,917,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,114 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,037 shares during the same period.