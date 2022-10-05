Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell -13.06% so far this year. What now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] traded at a high on 10/04/22, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.39. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has closed its previously announced bought deal financing, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, for a total of 18,055,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) sold at a price of US$5.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$92 million (the “Offering”).

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for future acquisitions of streams and royalties, the repayment, from time to time, of amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility, and other general working capital purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5330866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.51 billion, with 280.11 million shares outstanding and 168.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 5330866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SAND stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SAND shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67.

How has SAND stock performed recently?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $458 million, or 52.08% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,422,272, which is approximately 0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 4.09% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,939,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.8 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.64 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 6.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 18,971,881 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,684,060 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 50,305,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,961,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,867,898 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,625,783 shares during the same period.