Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] is -23.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] jumped around 3.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.70 at the close of the session, up 4.78%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Microchip Unveils Industry’s First Terabit-Scale Secure Ethernet PHY Family with Port Aggregation for Enterprise and Cloud Interconnect.

META-DX2+ enables OEMs to double router and switch system capacities with 112G PAM4 connectivity for 800G ports, adds encryption and Class C/D precision timing.

The demand for increased bandwidth and security in network infrastructure driven by growth in hybrid work and geographical distribution of networks is redefining borderless networking. Led by AI/ML applications, the total port bandwidth for 400G (gigabits per second) and 800G is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of over 50%, according to 650 Group. This dramatic growth is expanding the transition to 112G PAM4 connectivity beyond just cloud data center and telecom service provider switches and routers to enterprise Ethernet switching platforms. Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is responding to this market inflection with the META-DX2 Ethernet PHY (physical layer) portfolio by introducing a new family of META-DX2+ PHYs. These are the industry’s first solution set to integrate 1.6T (terabits per second) of line-rate end-to-end encryption and port aggregation to maintain the most compact footprint in the transition to 112G PAM4 connectivity for enterprise Ethernet switches, security appliances, cloud interconnect routers and optical transport systems.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is now -23.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCHP Stock saw the intraday high of $66.77 and lowest of $65.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.00, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 4513124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $86.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 92 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.18, while it was recorded at 63.46 for the last single week of trading, and 69.86 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $33,456 million, or 95.40% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,106,982, which is approximately 1.057% of the company’s market cap and around 2.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,228,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.15 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 1.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 31,343,331 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 26,047,022 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 444,206,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,596,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,515,843 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,429 shares during the same period.