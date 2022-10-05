Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 23.36B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 4.87% or 3.6 points to close at $77.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4668518 shares. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Second quarter total revenue of $1,099.5 million, up 8% year over year.

Second quarter GAAP operating margin of 11.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 35.8%.

It opened the trading session at $75.83, the shares rose to $78.45 and dropped to $75.734, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -37.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 4668518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $105.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.19, while it was recorded at 75.09 for the last single week of trading, and 115.62 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -11.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $12,218 million, or 63.10% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,883,713, which is approximately 5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 12.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,979,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $897.74 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,316,453 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 18,814,161 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 116,434,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,565,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,734,655 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,826,366 shares during the same period.