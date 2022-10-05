Market cap of Toast Inc. [TOST] reaches 9.48B – now what?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:15am PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

Over the last 12 months, TOST stock dropped by -66.26%. The one-year Toast Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.1. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.48 billion, with 509.53 million shares outstanding and 281.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TOST stock reached a trading volume of 6269355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Sell rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,112 million, or 73.50% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.71 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $277.39 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 88,912,168 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 18,994,570 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 126,120,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,027,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,413,746 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,911,305 shares during the same period.