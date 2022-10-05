Market cap of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] reaches 977.81M – now what?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE: AUS] price surged by 1.22 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Sponsors Seek Early Liquidation of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) and Trasimene Capital Management, sponsors (the “Sponsors”) of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), are seeking approval of the Company’s shareholders to redeem its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Public Shares”) for cash held in its trust account prior to December 31, 2022. AUS expires by its terms on March 2, 2023 (the “24-Month Deadline”). The Sponsors believe that consummation of a suitable merger is highly improbable, and it is therefore in shareholders’ best interests to return the cash in trust within calendar 2022 rather than wait for expiration in 2023.

Since the Company’s IPO, the Sponsors reviewed hundreds of potential merger partners and have had substantive negotiations with dozens of them. Despite these extensive efforts, the Sponsors have not secured and do not seek a merger partner. Some prospective partners did not meet the Sponsors’ investment criteria, and some pursued other strategic options like an IPO or full or partial sale. Some eventually declined to merge with AUS due to poor stock price performance in the SPAC and IPO markets.

A sum of 4593190 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 887.53K shares. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I shares reached a high of $9.935 and dropped to a low of $9.92 until finishing in the latest session at $9.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUS in the course of the last twelve months was 888.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

AUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, AUS shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.56 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Fundamentals:

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $651 million, or 96.80% of AUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,557,472, which is approximately -1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,718,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.89 million in AUS stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $31.43 million in AUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE:AUS] by around 14,935,466 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 14,912,086 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 35,802,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,650,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,395,784 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 9,651,072 shares during the same period.