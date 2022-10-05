Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $167. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 2.62% or 3.64 points to close at $142.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5646183 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that The Conexiones Program Helps Latino Students Navigate the Digital World.

A program focused on digital literacy and safety for students in Hispanic communities has expanded across the country as it enters its third year. Current high school participants say it’s been a rewarding opportunity.

“I’m interested in computer science,” says Elizabeth Rodriguez, a senior at North Side High School in Houston and current Conexiones participant, “and this program for the community is amazing because sadly my mother and family never had this opportunity. I know they’re grateful I get to study this subject and I hope my younger nephews and future generations get the chance as well.”.

It opened the trading session at $139.785, the shares rose to $142.69 and dropped to $139.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 7.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 5646183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $174.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 105.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.97, while it was recorded at 137.15 for the last single week of trading, and 129.65 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $80,518 million, or 42.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.67 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,624,279 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 55,871,500 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 460,386,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,882,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,731,712 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,968 shares during the same period.