Market Analysts see KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] traded at a high on 10/04/22, posting a 7.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.39. The company report on October 3, 2022 that KKR 2021 Sustainability Report: Employee Ownership at Work.

Since 2011, we have focused on employee ownership and engagement as key drivers in building stronger companies throughout our private equity portfolio, first with our Americas Industrials investments and now more broadly across sectors and regions. The centerpiece of the strategy has been:

Seeking to make everyone in the company an owner by granting to all employees the opportunity to participate in the growth of a company’s equity directly alongside KKR.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5245176 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KKR & Co. Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $41.03 billion, with 859.83 million shares outstanding and 739.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 5245176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $67.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.69.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.92, while it was recorded at 44.54 for the last single week of trading, and 56.11 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 5.85%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $21,691 million, or 55.30% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,461,425, which is approximately 5.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,872,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.48 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 45,373,814 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 32,631,161 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 379,708,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,713,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,537 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,444,829 shares during the same period.