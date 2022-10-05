KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Walmart Inc. [WMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] gained 1.30% or 1.72 points to close at $134.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5375629 shares. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Closed Loop Partners Releases Key Insights from First-of-a-Kind Multi-Retailer Reusable Bag Pilots, with CVS Health, Target & Walmart.

New report from Closed Loop Partners shares insights to guide retailers on effective reusable bag models, a key solution as regulations to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bags grow across the U.S.

Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy and the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag released a new resource to help guide retailers looking to adopt reusable bag service models. The report, Beyond the Plastic Bag, shares key insights and analysis gathered from collaborative reusable bag pilots conducted in select CVS Health, Target and Walmart stores throughout Northern California in 2021, as part of the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag’s Beyond the Bag Pilots.

It opened the trading session at $133.86, the shares rose to $135.20 and dropped to $133.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMT points out that the company has recorded -11.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 5375629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $152.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $165, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMT shares from 175 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.73, while it was recorded at 132.37 for the last single week of trading, and 136.99 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $117,981 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,344,108, which is approximately 2.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,857,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.05 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,262 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 54,402,283 shares. Additionally, 1,283 investors decreased positions by around 58,446,141 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 765,965,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,813,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,330,723 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 4,399,416 shares during the same period.