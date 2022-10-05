Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] is 2.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: JWSM] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 4915439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 407.00K shares. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation shares reached a high of $9.96 and dropped to a low of $9.94 until finishing in the latest session at $9.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

JWSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, JWSM shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.70.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] Insider Position Details

39 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:JWSM] by around 11,750,197 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,390,165 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 74,697,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,837,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWSM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,108 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,779 shares during the same period.