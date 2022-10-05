Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] moved up 23.98: Why It’s Important

Immunovant Inc. [NASDAQ: IMVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.95%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Immunovant Announces Pricing of $75.0 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $6.00 per share. Investors who have agreed to purchase shares in the offering include Logos Capital, Deep Track Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, TCGX, BVF Partners L.P., Commodore Capital, and an undisclosed healthcare specialist fund. Before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, the company expects to receive total gross proceeds of $75.0 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, to accelerate the development of IMVT-1402, including the funding of a proposed pivotal trial. The company expects its existing cash and proceeds from the offering to fund the company into the second half of calendar year 2025. All of the shares are to be sold by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SVB Securities and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, IMVT stock dropped by -6.95%. The one-year Immunovant Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.68. The average equity rating for IMVT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $918.31 million, with 116.56 million shares outstanding and 41.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.62K shares, IMVT stock reached a trading volume of 12935220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMVT shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Immunovant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Immunovant Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $10, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on IMVT stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IMVT shares from 12 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunovant Inc. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

IMVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.95. With this latest performance, IMVT shares gained by 50.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.15 for Immunovant Inc. [IMVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immunovant Inc. Fundamentals:

Immunovant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.50 and a Current Ratio set at 21.50.

Immunovant Inc. [IMVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $329 million, or 41.50% of IMVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMVT stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 9,455,000, which is approximately 30.872% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,372,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.89 million in IMVT stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36.34 million in IMVT stock with ownership of nearly 15.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunovant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Immunovant Inc. [NASDAQ:IMVT] by around 4,788,012 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,089,617 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,405,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,283,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMVT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,099 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,356,729 shares during the same period.