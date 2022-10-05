For Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], Analyst sees a rise to $107. What next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $87.00 on 10/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.06, while the highest price level was $87.50. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. Further Extends the Acceptance Period for the Recommended Cash Offer to the Shareholders of Swedish Match AB, Until November 4, 2022.

Regulatory News:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, PM reached to a volume of 5482165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $116 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 81 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.61, while it was recorded at 85.70 for the last single week of trading, and 98.68 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.75%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103,234 million, or 76.70% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.23 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 917 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,593,870 shares. Additionally, 826 investors decreased positions by around 54,961,291 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 1,065,040,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,595,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,986,613 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,367 shares during the same period.