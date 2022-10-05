Equinor ASA [EQNR] Stock trading around $35.48 per share: What’s Next?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.48%. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Equinor ASA: Share buy-back.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EQNR stock rose by 35.41%. The one-year Equinor ASA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.48 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 909.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, EQNR stock reached a trading volume of 5311252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 33.96 for the last single week of trading, and 33.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.90 and a Gross Margin at +36.79. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 42.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.90. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $3,484,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,235 million, or 5.40% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 112,499,219, which is approximately 2429.443% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,254,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.84 million in EQNR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $133.13 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 47.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 121,122,511 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 6,319,313 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 48,283,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,725,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,503 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,380,091 shares during the same period.