DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] moved down -1.72: Why It’s Important

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] price plunged by -1.72 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on September 8, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 100% of net income as new dividend policy.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 8, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announces a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. The new policy will be implemented from the third quarter of 2022.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & CEO, stated: “The key considerations behind the new policy are the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position in combination with no current plans for significant capital expenditures. The timing of the decision and its implementation reflects our constructive market outlook.”.

A sum of 5720134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. DHT Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $7.65 and dropped to a low of $7.29 until finishing in the latest session at $7.41.

The one-year DHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.5. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DHT stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DHT shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 104.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.61 and a Gross Margin at -1.01. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

DHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $678 million, or 62.10% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,270,670, which is approximately -10.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,899,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.18 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.18 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 11,817,933 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,122,667 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 65,577,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,517,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,338,080 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,809,384 shares during the same period.