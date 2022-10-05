Deutsche Bank slashes price target on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] – find out why.

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] surged by $1.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $168.73 during the day while it closed the day at $167.11. The company report on September 14, 2022 that PepsiCo, ADM Announce Groundbreaking Agreement Aiming to Reduce Carbon Intensity by Supporting Regenerative Agriculture Practices on Up to 2 Million Acres of Farmland.

Revolutionary strategic partnership between two global companies, with footprints extending from the farm gate to iconic foods and beverages, provides unprecedented and unique opportunity to expand regen ag at scale.

ADM (NYSE:ADM), a global leader in sustainable agriculture and nutrition, and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced a groundbreaking 7.5-year strategic commercial agreement to closely collaborate on projects that aim to significantly expand regenerative agriculture across their shared North American supply chains. This strategic partnership is expected to reach up to 2 million acres by 2030, and represents a trailblazing effort by two global companies that share ambitious carbon reduction goals. The companies’ capabilities span the food and agriculture value chains, creating a unique, large-scale platform to support farmers’ transition to regenerative agriculture, while building their resilience to climate change.

PepsiCo Inc. stock has also gained 0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEP stock has declined by -2.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.31% and lost -3.80% year-on date.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $235.36 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4594783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $182.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $195, while Argus kept a Buy rating on PEP stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 155 to 157.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 639.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.87, while it was recorded at 166.18 for the last single week of trading, and 169.59 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.04%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167,085 million, or 74.20% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.96 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.89 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,413 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 49,282,344 shares. Additionally, 1,255 investors decreased positions by around 43,799,560 shares, while 426 investors held positions by with 906,770,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,852,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,046,534 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,073 shares during the same period.